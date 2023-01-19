USA IS BEING SET UP AS WE SPEAK

THIS GUY IS SETTING US UP. The idea that Republicans and conservatives support the war in Ukraine is a lie we all know isn't true. Literally about 80% of the nation is against it. To the point that we don't even really discuss it. It's a big concern but not about Putin. The concern is about the lying, cheating, murdering, stealing being done by the globalist that have taken over the USA in our total absence. Know who DOESNT know it's a lie? Putin. That's who. He thinks we re all over here and all about this. That we re "snickering in our living rooms". Nothing could be further from the truth and Putin has an issue. Ge needs to destroy the USA to survive from his perspective. We re not negotiating and he's not leaving. So... when MITCH the ,"B" comes our and says Republicans in am a Rica are more concerned about taking Putin out than anything or Ukranian victory(same) it makes Putin think WE ALL need to go. He doesn't like to kill innocents. He proved it in Ukraine. So he would care about that if he knew 80% of this whole country literally doesn't have a beef w gim at all. Do him, we do us. Have a nice day... This attempt by Mitch McConnell to make it appear Republicans are on board also is to get him to fire. Yeah. I think so... it's an outright lie that everyone in the wprld knows ... except Russia. So yeah, that was for them. Ever feel like a sitting duck? Hit meeeee! [email protected]

