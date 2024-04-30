College Kids Are Putting Clergymen To Shame - By Pastor Chuck Baldwin

By Pastor Chuck Baldwin on Sunday, April 28, 2024, during the service at Liberty Fellowship.
In this 7-minute video clip, Pastor Baldwin praises the kids on America's colleges and universities who are willing to risk their academic and financial futures in order to peacefully protest Israel's genocidal war against Gaza. And he rebukes America's evangelical pastors for sitting back and letting college kids do what they should be doing as spiritual leaders.
