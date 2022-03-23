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ADOLF HITLER VS. THE JEW WORLD ORDER [Part 1 of 2]
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124 views • March 23, 2022
ADOLF HITLER VS. THE JEW WORLD ORDER [Part 1 of 2]
"When you lose against the worlds most prolific liars', you become the most lied about man in history"
Read before judging: As there are always two sides to every story, this is presented as information worth consideration. Adolf Hitler might have been one or the other, but the so-called winners of World War Two were definitely evil – which we are all direct witnesses to right now !
_____________________________________
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2AuypcHCeC2m/
ADOLF HITLER VS. THE JEW WORLD ORDER - EricDu0bay [History on WWII BANNED in Many Countries] https://www.roxytube.com/v/A8J4nE
Eric Dubay: "When you lose against the worlds most prolific liars', you become the most lied about man in history
ADOLF HITLER VS. THE JEW WORLD ORDER - EricDubay
"A study on Hitler and WWII not taught by most institutions or media outlets."
They say “the winner’s write history,” and it is absolutely true; the most egregious example in modern times has to be the mainstream (mis)understanding of Adolf Hitler and pre-WWII Germany. Adolf Hitler was actually a vegetarian, animal-lover, an author, an artist, a political activist, economic reformer and nominated for a Nobel Peace prize. He enacted the world’s first anti-animal cruelty, anti-pollution and anti-smoking laws. Unlike the demonic portrait that history has painted of him, Hitler was beloved by his people and he wanted nothing but peace. From 1933-1940 Hitler tried repeatedly to make peace with the Jews and “allied” forces even calling for complete disarmament on everyone’s part. He was nominated for the Nobel peace prize in 1939, the very year he was attacked on his own soil after repeatedly pleading for peaceful solutions. In 1936 99% of German registered voters went out to vote and 98.8% voted for Hitler. The Jewish media has ever since painted an evil picture of Hitler and the Jew World Order has even enacted laws in 18 European countries prohibiting free-speech on the issues of Judaism and the Holocaust.
Confessions at Nuremberg were obtained under torture. The grimmest of these tortures, practiced mostly by Jewish operatives on their German prisoners of war, was testicle crushing:
http://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=123500
Other methods used by the American interrogators included brutal beatings, placing a hood over prisoners and punching them in the face with brass knuckles, breaking their jaws, knocking out their teeth, putting them on starvation rations, and subjecting them to solitary confinement. The prisoners were then presented with prepared statements to sign. Confess or face more torture!
It emerged that Jewish prosecutors and interrogators had obtained complete control over the US Military tribunal that was to put German officials on trial for war crimes. This is seldom mentioned, as to do so is regarded as “anti-Semitic”. To state the unvarnished truth—that 137 Germans had their testicles mangled at Nuremberg by largely Jewish interrogators in order to obtain proof for the Holoc
"When you lose against the worlds most prolific liars', you become the most lied about man in history"
Read before judging: As there are always two sides to every story, this is presented as information worth consideration. Adolf Hitler might have been one or the other, but the so-called winners of World War Two were definitely evil – which we are all direct witnesses to right now !
_____________________________________
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2AuypcHCeC2m/
ADOLF HITLER VS. THE JEW WORLD ORDER - EricDu0bay [History on WWII BANNED in Many Countries] https://www.roxytube.com/v/A8J4nE
Eric Dubay: "When you lose against the worlds most prolific liars', you become the most lied about man in history
ADOLF HITLER VS. THE JEW WORLD ORDER - EricDubay
"A study on Hitler and WWII not taught by most institutions or media outlets."
They say “the winner’s write history,” and it is absolutely true; the most egregious example in modern times has to be the mainstream (mis)understanding of Adolf Hitler and pre-WWII Germany. Adolf Hitler was actually a vegetarian, animal-lover, an author, an artist, a political activist, economic reformer and nominated for a Nobel Peace prize. He enacted the world’s first anti-animal cruelty, anti-pollution and anti-smoking laws. Unlike the demonic portrait that history has painted of him, Hitler was beloved by his people and he wanted nothing but peace. From 1933-1940 Hitler tried repeatedly to make peace with the Jews and “allied” forces even calling for complete disarmament on everyone’s part. He was nominated for the Nobel peace prize in 1939, the very year he was attacked on his own soil after repeatedly pleading for peaceful solutions. In 1936 99% of German registered voters went out to vote and 98.8% voted for Hitler. The Jewish media has ever since painted an evil picture of Hitler and the Jew World Order has even enacted laws in 18 European countries prohibiting free-speech on the issues of Judaism and the Holocaust.
Confessions at Nuremberg were obtained under torture. The grimmest of these tortures, practiced mostly by Jewish operatives on their German prisoners of war, was testicle crushing:
http://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=123500
Other methods used by the American interrogators included brutal beatings, placing a hood over prisoners and punching them in the face with brass knuckles, breaking their jaws, knocking out their teeth, putting them on starvation rations, and subjecting them to solitary confinement. The prisoners were then presented with prepared statements to sign. Confess or face more torture!
It emerged that Jewish prosecutors and interrogators had obtained complete control over the US Military tribunal that was to put German officials on trial for war crimes. This is seldom mentioned, as to do so is regarded as “anti-Semitic”. To state the unvarnished truth—that 137 Germans had their testicles mangled at Nuremberg by largely Jewish interrogators in order to obtain proof for the Holoc
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