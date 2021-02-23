Accounts of scientists and campaigners of what happened in 2020 and why.



“Award winning film-maker Elizabeth Copeland and her husband, organist and composer Richard have made a documentary that is an uplifting lens through which we can gain a perspective on where we are and why. Despite the gravity of the topic, they manage to bring a light touch, even humour and serenity, to the telling of this story. Their personal exploration of our current crisis made me alternately laugh and cry as I progressed through their honest, careful and clear exposition. If you are still confused about how we got here and where we are going if we don't put the brakes on right now, watch this film. Unlike comparable documentaries, it's not so much about lowering clouds but the sunny skies to come once we understand and do the necessary. It is long as documentaries go (four hours and seventeen minutes) but you will be changed by your 'Copeland grand tour.' It will restore your optimism and renew your faith in humanity's ability to overcome.”

Claire Edwards

Retired UN Editor, Co-Author 5G Space Appeal



“I am in tears, dear Elizabeth; your movie is already a classic in my mind, and to be part of it is a huge honour. I am just a very small person, but you have made a great movie! Congratulations 1,000,000 times!!”

Professor Olle Johansson

Neuroscientist, retired from Karolinska Institute, Stockholm, Sweden