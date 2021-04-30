© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Democrats Are Going All In On Globalist Communism
Follow
2
Share
Report
120 views • April 30, 2021
Matt Bracken of http://enemiesforeignanddomestic.com joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the growing authoritarian communist state around the world at the hands of the globalists. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=608b43a2b121de03f9974cdd
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.