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You're on The Show Episode 1
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5 views • January 15, 2020
Episode Show me yours I'll show you mine! Chicago's favorite outcast JOSH ROCK is broke and has to play guitar on the street corner in the snow before his interview with "THE STARTING LINE" after their performance at The METRO in Wrigleyville. Umbrella in the snow.? Comedy, Satire
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