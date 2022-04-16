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Titanic Or Olympic? Insurance Fraud Scheme EXPOSED
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732 views • April 16, 2022
110 years ago today, the British passenger liner Titanic sunk beneath the North Atlantic Ocean after colliding with an iceberg. Brian Wilson breaks down the strong possibility that the accident was staged as part of an elaborate Insurance fraud scheme- primarily using information from Robin Gardiner's book, "The Great Titanic Conspiracy."
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