THE TRUTH HAS PREVAILED! PRESS FOR TRUTH 1: BC COURTS 0!!!

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Press For Truth

pressfortruth





n September of 2021 Dan Dicks and his wife Amanda were detained and fined $2,000 (1k each) for allegedly “breaching a quarantine facility”, a full expose was released last year which can be viewed here:

Police & Pacific Gateway Hotel SET UP Dan Dicks, DETAINED & FINED $2000 Under The QUARANTINE ACT!!!

https://pressfortruth.ca/police-pacific-gate-hotel-set-up-dan-dicks-detained-fined-2000-under-the-quarantine-act/

In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth explains how he and his wife won this case and why you should always challenge the state because the truth always has a way of winning!

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