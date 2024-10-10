PLANNED WEATHER CATASTROPHE! - Project Phoenix Simulation For Category 5 Hurricane Hitting Tampa!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to save 5%!





GET FREEZE DRIED BEEF HERE:

https://wambeef.com/

Use Code WAMBEEF to save 25%!

10+ Year Shelf life & All Natural!





GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM

Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!





GET YOUR FREEDOM KELLY KETTLE KIT HERE:

https://patriotprepared.com/shop/freedom-kettle/

Use Code WAM and enjoy many solutions for the outdoors in the face of the impending reset!





BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1





Josh Sigurdson reports on the 2009 and 2020 simulations called Project Phoenix and Project Phoenix 2.0 which looked at a Category 5 hurricane striking Tampa, Florida, devastating the city.

As Hurricane Milton approaches Florida and risks thousands of lives in the immediate impact, all of the evidence coming out seems to point to weather modification as the culprit. That weather warfare is being utilized to destroy infrastructure, take over what's left and bring in 15 Minute Cities as well as rations based on carbon credit scores.

Al Gore has said that now is the "perfect time" for the Great Reset. The climate alarmist who has oceanfront properties and said New York City would be under water by 2009 is saying that in the face of the fake "climate crisis," we must bring in restrictions and the World Economic Forum's "Great Reset."





Interestingly, just before Hurricane Helene hit, The United Nations passed The Pact For The Future with 193 countries signing on. This pact involves carbon credits attached to bank accounts, net zero depopulation, the banning of meat and travel and being restricted from accessing your digital money if you say something against the narrative online or off.

As Florida runs out of fuel, there's another push for fuel rations across the board which will normalize people to the system about to be rolled out alongside 15 Minute Cities.

FEMA is collapsing and humanity is demoralized. Exactly the crisis needed to enslave humanity. It's all by design. They will replace FEMA with a new technocratic ration system out of "necessity" to keep people "safe" and it will lead everyone into the digital ID system that the World Economic Forum wants to roll out.





Stand up now by preparing yourself.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/





PayPal: [email protected]





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

For subscriber only content!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2024