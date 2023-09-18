Create New Account
"It's either freedom, democracy and the rule of law or enslavement" - Christine Anderson
Christine Anderson, Chair of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, gave her closing remarks at the Hearing regarding the World Health Organization.

"... we just need to find a way to wake the people up, because the point is simply this. It comes down to a choice. It's either freedom, democracy and the rule of law or enslavement." - Christine Anderson, Chair European Parliament, Strasbourg, France.

