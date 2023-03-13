Create New Account
Turkey Earthquake Second Round - 6.4 magnitude shake footage, February 20, 2023
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
Published 21 hours ago |

Dashcam footage from the Hatay region of Turkey 2 weeks after the initial quakes dropped thousands of buildings in Turkey. This is "all it takes"... to drop even MORE buildings. Just a little shake, from left to right. Because they built their houses... on sand... the sand of a Cursed nation... Cursed by "the GOD who DIDN'T hear their prayers to stop the ground from shaking".

See Our February 22, 2023 Blog for more details

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.



