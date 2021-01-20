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A clown car of hypocrisy | Sebastian Gorka
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181 views • January 20, 2021
Longtime talk host and political commentator and former Trump cabinet member Sebastian Gorka joins Sean and Lyndsay to discuss the 'hypocrisy' he sees being expressed by prominent political figures, and efforts to 're-educate' people whose political opinions they disagree with. - via Spicer & Co., weekdays at 6PM ET on Newsmax TV
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