Gavin De Becker just linked the Kissinger Report, the WHO, Bill Gates, tetanus vaccines and the global birth-rate collapse — in FIVE minutes.





What he claims is staggering:





According to De Becker, the 1975 Kissinger Report made population reduction — not “control” — official U.S. foreign policy in 12 targeted nations.





He says it pushed medicalised birth control, covert fertility-regulating injections, and even paid sterilisation programmes.





He points out that:





• The WHO spent the 1970s developing tetanus/HCG fertility-regulating vaccines

• Forced sterilisation campaigns were carried out in India and Peru

• “Wellness injections” were allegedly used to reduce pregnancy

• And the Kissinger framework openly tied population reduction to access to foreign natural resources





Then he draws a modern parallel:





• The Kissinger Report mentions injections that temporarily reduce male fertility

• Fauci admitted the COVID vaccine reduces male sperm count for 3 months

• And people were told to take it every 3 months





De Becker warns:





The same ideology that drove 1970s population-reduction policy has now merged with global health power — Gates, WHO, and the new vaccine infrastructure.





He calls it “dark as hell” — and insists almost nobody realises it’s written in official documents.





This clip is going to explode.





