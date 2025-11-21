BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Gavin De Becker just linked the Kissinger Report, the WHO, Bill Gates, tetanus vaccines and the global birth-rate collapse — in FIVE minutes.
Be Children of Light
Be Children of Light
357 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
57 views • 1 day ago

Gavin De Becker just linked the Kissinger Report, the WHO, Bill Gates, tetanus vaccines and the global birth-rate collapse — in FIVE minutes.


What he claims is staggering:


According to De Becker, the 1975 Kissinger Report made population reduction — not “control” — official U.S. foreign policy in 12 targeted nations.


He says it pushed medicalised birth control, covert fertility-regulating injections, and even paid sterilisation programmes.


He points out that:


• The WHO spent the 1970s developing tetanus/HCG fertility-regulating vaccines

• Forced sterilisation campaigns were carried out in India and Peru

• “Wellness injections” were allegedly used to reduce pregnancy

• And the Kissinger framework openly tied population reduction to access to foreign natural resources


Then he draws a modern parallel:


• The Kissinger Report mentions injections that temporarily reduce male fertility

• Fauci admitted the COVID vaccine reduces male sperm count for 3 months

• And people were told to take it every 3 months


De Becker warns:


The same ideology that drove 1970s population-reduction policy has now merged with global health power — Gates, WHO, and the new vaccine infrastructure.


He calls it “dark as hell” — and insists almost nobody realises it’s written in official documents.


This clip is going to explode.


Join ➣ 👉@COVID19VACCINEVICTIMSANDFAMILIES

Keywords
vaccinesmark of the beastdeathsreactionsadverse
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy