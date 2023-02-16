Create New Account
URGENT! THE UK ONLINE SAFETY BILL NEEDS STOPPING ASAP!
URGENT! THE UK ONLINE SAFETY BILL NEEDS STOPPING ASAP!


WE NEED TO DO EVERYTHING WE POSSIBLY CAN TO PUT STOP TO THIS DRACONIAN BILL!



READ THIS https://element.io/blog/the-online-safety-bill-an-attack-on-encryption/

CURRENT STATUS OF THE BILL https://bills.parliament.uk/bills/3137

GOVERMENT INFO https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/online-safety-bill-supporting-documents/online-safety-bill-factsheet

UK COLUMN NEWS ARTICLE https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/the-online-safety-act-an-act-of-betrayal

Index on Censorship has commissioned a legal opinion by Matthew Ryder KC and finds that the powers conceived would not be lawful under our common law and the existing human rights legal framework   https://www.indexoncensorship.org/2022/11/new-legal-opinion-on-the-online-safety-bill/

