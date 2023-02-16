URGENT! THE UK ONLINE SAFETY BILL NEEDS STOPPING ASAP!
WE NEED TO DO EVERYTHING WE POSSIBLY CAN TO PUT STOP TO THIS DRACONIAN BILL!
READ THIS https://element.io/blog/the-online-safety-bill-an-attack-on-encryption/
CURRENT STATUS OF THE BILL https://bills.parliament.uk/bills/3137
GOVERMENT INFO https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/online-safety-bill-supporting-documents/online-safety-bill-factsheet
UK COLUMN NEWS ARTICLE https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/the-online-safety-act-an-act-of-betrayal
Index on Censorship has commissioned a legal opinion by Matthew Ryder KC and finds that the powers conceived would not be lawful under our common law and the existing human rights legal framework https://www.indexoncensorship.org/2022/11/new-legal-opinion-on-the-online-safety-bill/
