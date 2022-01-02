The Role of Metabolic Health in Better COVID-19 Outcomes (Paul Saladino)

Your metabolic health has a significant impact on COVID-19 severity, and at least 9 in 10 Americans are metabolically unhealthyOne of the classic changes associated with insulin resistance, obesity and metabolic syndrome is overactivation of the innate immune system, with decreasing activity in the adaptive immune systemWhen it comes to healthy aging, it's not your biological age that matters but, rather, your immune and metabolic age, both of which are malleable and can be improved through simple lifestyle changesResearch shows that when blood sugar is well-controlled and there's less glycemic variability, people do better when contracting COVID-19. When they have high levels of glycemic variability, which is indicative of insulin resistance, they fare much worseThis article was previously published August 23, 2020, and has been updated with new information.Return guest Dr. Paul Saladino is a board-certified psychiatrist and also board certified in nutrition. He wrote "The Carnivore Code," which just came out in an updated second edition. In this interview, he discusses the impact metabolic health has on COVID-19 outcomes.He's done a magnificent job explaining the science that supports the natural lifestyle strategies that optimize our immune systems to defeat not only COVID-19, but also most other infectious agents."The psychiatry was a jump-off point for thinking about how immune function and metabolic health affects mental health," he says. "I quickly realized that everything in the body was connected and I couldn't just focus on the brain without focusing on the rest of the body, and that has led us to where we are today.I think that as we are faced with coronavirus, it's a reminder of the metabolic health and how critical that is. I think so much of the media focus right now is on the next drug or the coming vaccine … but all of those strategies kind of miss the point. [They're] just Band-Aids …No drug is going to protect us from the next infection and the next infection. And one of the things that we're going to talk about today, which is so eerie, yet revealing, is all of this data suggesting that coronavirus susceptibility is intimately connected with metabolic health."Immunometabolism Is an Important Field of MedicineWe've long known that metabolic health is crucial for robust immune function. Saladino believes immunometabolism — the connections between metabolism, metabolic health and the immune system — is easily one of the most important, if not the most important, field in emerging medicine.Saladino reviews NHANES data1 from 2009 to 2016, which reveal 87.8% of Americans are metabolically unhealthy, based on five parameters. That data is over four years old now, so the figure is clearly greater than 90% of the population today.That means virtually everyone is at risk for Type 2 diabetes and all the chronic diseases associated with insulin resistance, which run the gamut from cancer to Alzheimer's."[NHANES] use criteria that we use to define metabolic syndrome," Saladino explains. "They use a waist circumference of less than 102 or 88 centimeters for men and women respectively, a fasting glucose of less than 100 milligrams per deciliter, hemoglobin A1c of less than 5.7, a systolic blood pressure less than 120, a diastolic blood pressure less than 80, and triglycerides less than 150, in addition to an HDL of greater than 40 for men and 50 for women, as criteria for metabolic health.What they found — and this is really the point that is so striking — is that only 12.2% of people met that criteria. That means 87.8% of people are metabolically unhealthy or have at least one of these metrics that suggests that they may have some degree of metabolic unhealth."Similarly, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that as of 2016, 39.8% of adults over the age of 20 were obese. When you include those who are overweight, that percentage skyrockets to 71%, and excess weight typically correlates with metabolic dysfunction and impaired health."Now, it's not so much an indictment on our population; it's an indication, it's a real call-to-arms to say, ......Also...Insulin Resistance Is a Modern PlagueMetabolic Age Is More Important Than Biological AgeCytokinesImmunologic Tolerance Rises as Insulin Resistance FallsLow LDL Associated With Greater COVID-19 SeverityTop Strategies to Improve Your Metabolic HealthEating a Varied, Real Food Diet Is KeyLow Glutathione May Increase COVID-19 SeverityGlutathione, Zinc and Selenium