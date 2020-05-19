Epstein plea deal lawyer, Zionist Alan Dershowitz, "you have no right not to be vaccinated..."

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"Alan Dershowitz, the man who helped Jeffrey Epstein obtain the plea deal of the century—and has also been accused of abusing underage girls himself—is now making the case for mandatory vaccines, claiming the gov't has the right to literally "plunge a needle into your arm."
Dershowitz "You have no right not to be vaccinated, you have no right not to wear a mask....you have no right to open up your business"