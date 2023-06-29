Create New Account
Kent Hovind, Dinosaurs And The Bible-Seminar 3
doingit
Published a day ago

In this video Kent Hovind explains and shows that there were Dinosaurs and Humans lived at the same time, and as always he makes it fun.

https://creation.com/maintaining-creationist-integrity-response-to-kent-hovind
https://www.drdino.com/

kent hovinddinosaurs in the biblehumans and dinosaurs together

