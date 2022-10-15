Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SATANIC AGENDA BEHIND LEADERS AND GOVERNMENTS EXPOSED
468 views
channel image
Alex Hammer
Published a month ago |

Pure evil.Federal and State Governments

Courts and Police

IRS

FBI

FEMA and more.

ALL FEDERAL AND STATE AGENCIES. What does this mean ?

It means if you have federal or state employment or are a contractor for one of their agencies...

You are working on behalf of Satan. Our world has become so corrupt and evil it is almost impossible to make a living and avoid this. If you are not earning your income fighting them then you are helping them. It cannot be both ways.

Agencies like

United Way

Red Cross

Child Protective Services

Boy or Girl Scouts

All school systems at all levels

All evil at their core. They are not what they say they are and do not do what they say they do. If you don't get that or deny it, you are not awake. You have much work to do.


SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE


Shared from and subscribe to:

99%

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RQ9un8QqOkYD/


Keywords
vaccineshoaxbiblecommunismpropagandaaigenocidenwo1984mark of the beastagenda 21quarantinedays of noahmasksmsm lieslockdownscovidplandemiccurfewsthe great reset

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket