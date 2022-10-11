Autopsy of Vaccinated Man Finds Spike Protein in Both the Brain and the Heart

https://gnews.org/articles/t53490588
10/07/2022 According to a case study, autopsy of a vaccinated man finds spike protein in both the brain and the heart, and 'Since no nucleocapsid protein can be detected, the presence of spike protein must be ascribed to vaccination rather than to viral infection.'
