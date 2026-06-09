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In memory of Makan Nasiri & all the students of Minab! 💔 US hosting the World Cup is a BETRAYAL of the spirit of football & sport - Blood of innocent children is on the hands of Trump & the US govt!
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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⚽️ In memory of Makan Nasiri and all the students of Minab! 💔 The US hosting the World Cup is a BETRAYAL of the spirit of football and sport. The blood of the innocent children of Minab is on the hands of Trump and the US government!

Follow me Christopher Helali, on YouTube, X, Instagram, and TikTok

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Financial Times

@FT

Fifa faces empty seats as 180,000 World Cup tickets hit resale market

https://x.com/FT/status/2064340683012411703


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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy