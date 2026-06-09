In memory of Makan Nasiri & all the students of Minab! 💔 US hosting the World Cup is a BETRAYAL of the spirit of football & sport - Blood of innocent children is on the hands of Trump & the US govt!

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⚽️ In memory of Makan Nasiri and all the students of Minab! 💔 The US hosting the World Cup is a BETRAYAL of the spirit of football and sport. The blood of the innocent children of Minab is on the hands of Trump and the US government!
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Financial Times
@FT
Fifa faces empty seats as 180,000 World Cup tickets hit resale market
https://x.com/FT/status/2064340683012411703