Christian Nationalism, Trump & The Coming Deception

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The threat to the world is not the big bad deep state or the “cabal” or the “black hats.” The threat to the world, that both John and Daniel warned us about, is the counterfeiting of Christianity into a world empire. This threat already manifested as the longest empire in history, from 538 AD to 1798 AD, received a false mortal wound just a s John prophesied, and will come back to power as a worldwide Christian nationalist system — beginning first in the United States.
✅Stay Connected✅
✅Watch Ad Free✅
🦊Join the Fennec Fox Club (Community Chat)🦊
https://substack.com/chat/1988794
✝️Statement of Faith✝️
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/statement-of-faith
📢Read My Testimony📢
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-and-why-i-became-a-christian
🙏Support My Work🙏
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-to-support-my-work
🕒Short Videos to Wake Up Your Friends🕒
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/share-my-work
❤️Encouragement & Inspiration❤️
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/words-of-encouragement
---------------------------------------
📖 BIBLE STUDIES 📖
---------------------------------------
How to Be a Berean: A Fennec Fox Guide
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-to-be-a-berean-a-fennec-fox-guide
The Great Delusion:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-great-delusion
Learn the Truth About the End Times:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/end-times-series
Learn the Truth About the Trinity:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-trinity-series
Learn the Truth About the Sabbath:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-sabbath-series
Learn the Truth About the Afterlife:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-afterlife-series
Learn the Truth About Cosmology:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/cosmology-series
Learn the Truth About Satan:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/know-thine-enemy-what-the-bible-actually
Learn the Truth About the Eucharist:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-great-error-of-transubstantiation-c0d
Learn the Truth About the Apostle Paul:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/was-paul-a-false-apostle
Why Eastern Orthodoxy is a Harlot of Mystery Babylon:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/why-eastern-orthodoxy-is-a-harlot
Did the Catholic Church Create Islam?
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/did-the-catholic-church-create-islam-e54
Learn the Truth About Seventh Day Adventism:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/adventism-ellen-white-and-mystery
Learn the Truth About Donald Trump:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/king-jehu-trump-the-light-bringer
Learn the Truth About the Masoretic Text:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-masoretic-psyop
1000% Proof that Jesus is the Messiah (Psalm 22 Deep Dive):
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/1000-proof-that-jesus-is-the-messiah
Learn the Truth About the Sacred Name:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-sacred-name-controversy
The Heliocentric Conspiracy
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-heliocentric-conspiracy
Why the Jews Are Not God's Chosen People (2024):
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/why-the-jews-are-not-gods-chosen-c85
Should Christians Be Involved in Politics? (2024):
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/should-christians-get-involved-in
00:00 - Introduction
05:37 - Mike Johnson on Human Nature
11:28 - Using Children as Dialectic Weapons
15:22 - Separation Between Church & State
21:57 - Christian Zionism
27:10 - Megachurch Phenomenon
30:41 - Trump's Role in the Coming Deception
46:03 - The Charismatic Role in Christian Nationalism
50:05 - Catholicism' Infatuation with Christian Nationalism
54:33 - Final Thoughts