Christian Nationalism, Trump & The Coming Deception

The threat to the world is not the big bad deep state or the “cabal” or the “black hats.” The threat to the world, that both John and Daniel warned us about, is the counterfeiting of Christianity into a world empire. This threat already manifested as the longest empire in history, from 538 AD to 1798 AD, received a false mortal wound just a s John prophesied, and will come back to power as a worldwide Christian nationalist system — beginning first in the United States.





00:00 - Introduction

05:37 - Mike Johnson on Human Nature

11:28 - Using Children as Dialectic Weapons

15:22 - Separation Between Church & State

21:57 - Christian Zionism

27:10 - Megachurch Phenomenon

30:41 - Trump's Role in the Coming Deception

46:03 - The Charismatic Role in Christian Nationalism

50:05 - Catholicism' Infatuation with Christian Nationalism

54:33 - Final Thoughts