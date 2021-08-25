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FORMalise your covid injection(s) opt-out
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30124 views • August 25, 2021
You may have decided having a COVID-19 injection is not for you. You may have a genuine medical concern and your doctor or health professional has advised against having the injection. You might have a history of allergy or sensitivity, an autoimmune or neurological disease. Or you might just have a philosophical or religious reason for not consenting.
PROMIC – in long form, Professionals for Medical Informed Consent and Non-Discrimination – is a new umbrella organisation founded by two non-profits, the Alliance for Natural Health International and the UK Medical Freedom Alliance. Its sole purpose is to be a portal that provides downloadable forms, with digitally editable fields, that makes it easy for people to communicate their exemption with others.
PROMIC – in long form, Professionals for Medical Informed Consent and Non-Discrimination – is a new umbrella organisation founded by two non-profits, the Alliance for Natural Health International and the UK Medical Freedom Alliance. Its sole purpose is to be a portal that provides downloadable forms, with digitally editable fields, that makes it easy for people to communicate their exemption with others.
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