Update HISTORY --102

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16 views • December 08, 2021
Hard to find PUBLIC NOTICE:
Will a County Sheriff stand up tall and charge the local County Treasurer with fraud for diverting tax-receipts to a private corporation with an owner & such listed on Dun & Bradstreet?
This has everything to do with the JAB being forced on real men & women; as Code enforcement policies are treated the same across the board.
It has everything to do with balancing the insurance corporation's books to keep them solvent. The numbers must add-up & the chattel-property-bondaged [slaves] are mere numbers!
Also why the 'Debt ceiling’ keeps being raised.
Will a County Sheriff stand up tall and charge the local County Treasurer with fraud for diverting tax-receipts to a private corporation with an owner & such listed on Dun & Bradstreet?
This has everything to do with the JAB being forced on real men & women; as Code enforcement policies are treated the same across the board.
It has everything to do with balancing the insurance corporation's books to keep them solvent. The numbers must add-up & the chattel-property-bondaged [slaves] are mere numbers!
Also why the 'Debt ceiling’ keeps being raised.
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