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Del BigTree
August 12, 2022
In Fall of 2021, one of the largest student walkouts against school vaccine mandates took place in Northern California. See the impact this grassroots uprising had on the entire state and how you too can inspire change in your community.
#StudentVaccineMandates #SchoolWalkouts
POSTED: August 12, 2022
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1fs9n1-parents-fight-back-and-win.html