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https://gettr.com/post/p270si07326
01/30/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 72: An American businessman knows that the CCP has gone crazy and it is important for the Americans to separate the CCP from the Chinese people.
01/30/2023 对邪恶说不 第72天：一位美国商人知道中共已经疯狂，而且他认为将中共同中国人分开非常重要。