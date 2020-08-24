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THROW THE JEW DOWN THE WELL! - SACHA BARON COHEN (AKA BORAT SAGDIYEV) (MUSIC VIDEO)
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49 views • August 24, 2020
The acoustic number "Throw The Jew Down The Well," which he wrote and performed initially on the Da Ali G Show is also known as "In My Country There Is Problem," the country concerned being Kazakstan, and the performer Borat Sagdiyev, generally known simply as Borat, another of Baron Cohen's creations, this time an anti-Semitic journalist who later goes walkabout in the United States and performs the song to the apparent approval of a patriot audience.
Unsurprisingly, "Throw The Jew Down The Well" attracted the attention of the Anti-Defamation League, but possibly mindful of the bloody nose it was given by Frank Zappa over "Jewish Princess," and the fact that Baron Cohen is a Jew, it adopted a softer approach, warning simply that some people might not share his sophisticated sense of humor.
"Throw The Jew Down The Well" is not entirely out of synch with reality; in his 1993 book The Fatal Embrace: Jews And The State, Benjamin Ginsberg expounds the thesis that throughout history, Jews have risen to positions of great power and influence with ruling élites, and as these élites have faded, both the power and the stock of Jewry as a whole has fallen with them.
Baron Cohen is a student of Jewish history, and will certainly be aware of Ginsberg's thesis, if not of his book.
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"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Unsurprisingly, "Throw The Jew Down The Well" attracted the attention of the Anti-Defamation League, but possibly mindful of the bloody nose it was given by Frank Zappa over "Jewish Princess," and the fact that Baron Cohen is a Jew, it adopted a softer approach, warning simply that some people might not share his sophisticated sense of humor.
"Throw The Jew Down The Well" is not entirely out of synch with reality; in his 1993 book The Fatal Embrace: Jews And The State, Benjamin Ginsberg expounds the thesis that throughout history, Jews have risen to positions of great power and influence with ruling élites, and as these élites have faded, both the power and the stock of Jewry as a whole has fallen with them.
Baron Cohen is a student of Jewish history, and will certainly be aware of Ginsberg's thesis, if not of his book.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] http://www.spreely.com/credits/signup?affiliate=81a7c65
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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