Elon Musk Defies Brazil's Supreme Court Judge Vantage with Palki Sharma

Elon Musk has defied an order of Brazil's supreme court asking his social media company X to block far-right accounts linked to the 2023 coup attempt led by supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro. The court has opened an investigation into Musk on charges of obstructing justice. The case could lead to X losing its revenue from Brazil, or even an outright blocking of the service in the country. Musk has refused to comply with the court's order, calling it "draconian" and "aggressive censorship". The incident has triggered questions around the power wielded by Elon Musk in the fields of internet, space exploration, social media and electric vehicles. Palki Sharma tells you why Musk's unbridled power is dangerous.





