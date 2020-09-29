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A2. MMS STORIES: Jim Humble, discoverer of MMS
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3635 views • September 29, 2020
This story outlines Jim's discovery of something that originally helped people recover from Malaria in 1996. Since that time, he has dedicated his life to using this product (MMS) across the world to help others treating disease. His story and work are one of the most censored that I have ever seen on the internet. Video is taken from a produced work on youtube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vcTnM2jsAUg&;ab_channel=HumanitadFoundation
More on Jim Humble at:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0Q7FIsFTyQ&;list=PLkej9Xgf-u2jSVfad7A3eZZge7yRy51Ml&ab_channel=NoMoreGreeed
More on Jim Humble at:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0Q7FIsFTyQ&;list=PLkej9Xgf-u2jSVfad7A3eZZge7yRy51Ml&ab_channel=NoMoreGreeed
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