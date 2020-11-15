© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What Pisses Me Off About The Orlando Terrorist Attack
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
52 views • November 15, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3316/what-pisses-me-off-about-the-orlando-terrorist-attack
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3316-what-pisses-me-off-about-the-orlando-terrorist-attack
On June 12th at approximately 2am, the 29-year-old Muslim son of Afghanistan immigrants, Omar Mir Seddique Mateen entered Pulse nightclub and began shooting into the crowd of over 320 mostly LGBT patrons leaving at least 50 people dead and 53 others injured.
Sources
http://www.breitbart.com/video/2016/04/06/united-west-gays-must-die-says-u-s-islamic-scholar/
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2015/dec/6/obama-tries-calm-fears-about-isis-attacks-calls-gu/
http://www.breitbart.com/2016-presidential-race/2016/06/12/afghanistan-migration-surging-america-99-support-sharia-law/
https://www.queerty.com/no-fly-zone-these-ten-countries-can-kill-you-for-being-gay-20141013
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3316-what-pisses-me-off-about-the-orlando-terrorist-attack
On June 12th at approximately 2am, the 29-year-old Muslim son of Afghanistan immigrants, Omar Mir Seddique Mateen entered Pulse nightclub and began shooting into the crowd of over 320 mostly LGBT patrons leaving at least 50 people dead and 53 others injured.
Sources
http://www.breitbart.com/video/2016/04/06/united-west-gays-must-die-says-u-s-islamic-scholar/
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2015/dec/6/obama-tries-calm-fears-about-isis-attacks-calls-gu/
http://www.breitbart.com/2016-presidential-race/2016/06/12/afghanistan-migration-surging-america-99-support-sharia-law/
https://www.queerty.com/no-fly-zone-these-ten-countries-can-kill-you-for-being-gay-20141013
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.