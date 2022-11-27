Follow the Christmas Star route where angels led! A service as the Advent begins

This service on November 13, 2022 is given at a church that was dedicated simply to God on the first day of the Advent season, December 5, 1982.





The service is about the Advent and preparation for the coming of the Messiah – and the many signs and miracles that God gave to those who asked and who chose to be guided by His spiritual messengers.





In 1979, angels led a man named Ray to follow the Christmas Star. Christmas Star route lay beneath the little town of Christmas, Arizona.





It is a place like Bethlehem and Nazareth where John the Baptist and Jesus walked – it lies at the same latitude and elevation in desert mountains. God's spiritual messengers knew of all this, for they are here to prepare a way for the coming of the Messiah.





A gift was being given in spirit and in truth from God, by the spiritual messengers He sends.





Where the angels led Ray was a beginning, as a way being prepared within many hearts and minds. It was given as the season of the Advent began in the preparation for the coming of the Messiah!





As in John the Baptist's time, "Prepare a way."





