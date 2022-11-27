Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Follow the Christmas Star route where angels led! A service as the Advent begins
8 views
channel image
Aka SpiritualMessengers of God
Published Sunday |

This service on November 13, 2022 is given at a church that was dedicated simply to God on the first day of the Advent season, December 5, 1982. 


The service is about the Advent and preparation for the coming of the Messiah – and the many signs and miracles that God gave to those who asked and who chose to be guided by His spiritual messengers.

In 1979, angels led a man named Ray to follow the Christmas Star.  Christmas Star route lay beneath the little town of Christmas, Arizona.


It is a place like Bethlehem and Nazareth where John the Baptist and Jesus walked – it lies at the same latitude and elevation in desert mountains. God's spiritual messengers knew of all this, for they are here to prepare a way for the coming of the Messiah.

A gift was being given in spirit and in truth from God, by the spiritual messengers He sends.

Where the angels led Ray was a beginning, as a way being prepared within many hearts and minds. It was given as the season of the Advent began in the preparation for the coming of the Messiah! 


As in John the Baptist's time, "Prepare a way." 


Read the story, "Angels Guided Us to Follow a Christmas Star," as told in the middle of this service. See it in the newsletter you, as a subscribing member, will receive –https://drive.google.com/file/d/1cDxuMlbW5HeP8Qm5Vk2Oq-DyE1knX00w/view?usp=sharing

Would you like to join in this Association the angels asked us to form? See
https://aup589.wixsite.com/joinaup
Keywords
messiahjohn the baptistseasonadventspiritual messengers of godpreparation for the coming of the messiahchristmas starchurch to godchristmas arizona

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket