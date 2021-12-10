Vicious Mitch

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71 views • December 10, 2021
The Nastiest Old Woman In Town
* Technically, Mitch McConnell is the Republican leader of the United States Senate.
* But in real life, on the issues that matter, he is an instrument of the left.
* He targets and crushes the weak because he can.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 9 December 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6286088304001
* Technically, Mitch McConnell is the Republican leader of the United States Senate.
* But in real life, on the issues that matter, he is an instrument of the left.
* He targets and crushes the weak because he can.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 9 December 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6286088304001
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