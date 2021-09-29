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Topic 21 - Sea of Violence
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Our flow of life force is connected with one God. We all have one God that we worship and love. Our issue is with each other. We can't focus on our differences, but we focus on what we don't understand. God keeps showing us the way, and we still like to look on both sides and get distracted. We are humans, and that is what we do, right? Yes, completely right. But we also lose sight of our trajectory to the one path. If we want to be somewhere else, we must start showing what we believe by acting that belief.
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