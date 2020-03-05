© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rep. Gabbard's Lawsuit Against Google Rejected
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
29 views • March 05, 2020
By Theodore Bunker | Wednesday, 04 March
A lawsuit filed by Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, against Google alleging bias against her presidential campaign has been thrown out by a federal judge on the basis that the company has no part in regulating an election.
Source: https://www.newsmax.com/politics/tulsi-gabbard-google-lawsuit-election/2020/03/04/id/956955/
A LINK TO GOOGLE WHISTLEBLOWER ZACH VORHIES WEBSITE
https://www.zachvorhies.com/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
A lawsuit filed by Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, against Google alleging bias against her presidential campaign has been thrown out by a federal judge on the basis that the company has no part in regulating an election.
Source: https://www.newsmax.com/politics/tulsi-gabbard-google-lawsuit-election/2020/03/04/id/956955/
A LINK TO GOOGLE WHISTLEBLOWER ZACH VORHIES WEBSITE
https://www.zachvorhies.com/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.