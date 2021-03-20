X22 Report Mar 19 - Ep. 2431b - Watch The Water, Boomerang, Epstein, Story Goes Much Deeper

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The patriots are now exposing the [DS] to all the people. As each day passes more information is coming out and it is boomeranging on them. The patriots are continually sending messages to the patriots. Trump and the partiots are hitting the [DS] from every side. Dan Scavino tells us to watch the water, Mike Pompeo tells us to watch Iran.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com