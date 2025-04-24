Int 1028 with Sherry Strong a chef nutritionist author and health advocate

Sherry is a chef, nutritionist, author, and health advocate. She is a former Victorian Chair of Nutrition Australia and Melbourne President of Slow Food. She sat on boards that consulted to the Australian government on public health policy.





She has owned two holistic cooking schools one in Melbourne and one in Vancouver. She was a highly regarded instructor at the Institute of Holistic Nutrition in Vancouver and a keynote speaker at the Canadian School of Natural Nutrition Alumni Association Conferences and taught at their Vancouver campus.





Sherry's philosophy is about understanding how the human species is designed to eat on a diverse planet. She showcased one of her philosophies The Consumption Concept from her book 'Return to Food - the life-changing anti-diet' at TEDxTokyo in 2009.

In Australia, Sherry was the Wellbeing Director to the; Sustainable Women's Business Conference, Jamie Oliver's Fifteen Foundation, The Reach Foundation and was the Curator & Co-Founder of the World Wellness Project Summit.





She is the founder of Sweet Freedom and runs programs to help people overcome sugar and junk food addiction. Presently she is the Western Canada Director for Children’s Health Defence Canada and

their National Food & Nutrition Advisor.





Sherry was a frequent guest on radio, television and who spoke at numerous food and nutrition events throughout Australia, Canada, USA and New Zealand and has shared her expertise and philosophies on stages around the world.





