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Is the Stock Market safe in the COVID economic Collapse? with Free Bridge founders Rich Keal and Brian Bewley
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10 views • August 30, 2020
As employers increasingly get sued for over-priced employee savings plans, and families lose stock values in the worsening Covid-and Federal Reserve-caused recession, entrepreneurs struggle to figure methods to protect or even grow asset values. At FreeBridge, Rich Keal and Brian Bewley have modeled a strategy that incorporates what large financial institutions have adopted - but which strangely remain out of reach of the common man.
Why is that?
Keal and Bewley will describe how they’re turning the tables on financial institutions by learning how to mimic what they do instead of simply purchasing what they sell. By focusing on strategy first, they’ve seized control of the financial equation and made the interaction with the insurance, banking, and investment industries a net positive.
Why is that?
Keal and Bewley will describe how they’re turning the tables on financial institutions by learning how to mimic what they do instead of simply purchasing what they sell. By focusing on strategy first, they’ve seized control of the financial equation and made the interaction with the insurance, banking, and investment industries a net positive.
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