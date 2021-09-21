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Dr. David Martin | Exposing the Truth About "The Great Reset,” the COVID-19 Vaccines and Dr. Fauci
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1306 views • September 21, 2021
Dr. David Martin - Exposing the Agenda Behind Klaus Schwab’s “Great Reset,” What’s In the COVID-19 Vaccines and the Truth About Dr. Fauci
Dr. David Martin joins us to expose the corruption of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the truth about Klaus Scwab’s “Great Reset” and what’s in the COVID-19 vaccines.
Learn More About Dr. David Martin and his research today at:
www.DavidMartin.World
The models that the said that 2.2 million Americans would die from COVID-19 were false - https://timetofreeamerica.com/the-models/#scroll-content
The PCR tests are falsely calibrated -
DEFINITION - Kary Banks Mullis was an American biochemist. In recognition of his invention of the polymerase chain reaction technique, he shared the 1993 Nobel Prize in Chemistry with Michael Smith and was awarded the Japan Prize in the same year
Coronavirus was patented transmissible to humans by the Centers for Disease Control 2003
BREAKING!!! Dr. Fauci Funded 60 Projects at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and All Were in Conjunction with the Chinese Military New revelations have come out about Anthony Fauci, the mad medic, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the Chief Medical Advisor to the President. This time from Australia. https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/breaking-dr-fauci-funded-60-projects-wuhan-institute-virology-conjunction-chinese-military/?fbclid=IwAR0V8CgssaELtr0WyZKIcGZ3cbrn7kkGuARLr_68Ym5nkngzepv_etn7glA
The 100% Effective & Affordable COVID-19 Treatments & Therapies:
www.VladimirZelenkoMD.com/ - 7,000 COVID-19 Patients (3 Deaths)
www.Sherwood.TV - 9,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.MeehanMD.com - 3,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.OneCrossHealth.com - 1,500 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com
www.AmericasFrontLineDoctors.org
www.BudesonideWorks.com - Doctor Richard Bartlett
www.MyFreeDoctor.com
4th Industrial Revolution / Transhumanism
Read the Dr. Fauci Dosier - https://timetofreeamerica.com/fauci/#scroll-content
Read the Dr. Fauci Dossier - https://timetofreeamerica.com/wp-content/uploads/The-FauciCOVID-19-Dossier.pdf
The Truth About the RNA-Modifying Software of Life Technology - https://www.modernatx.com/mrna-technology/mrna-platform-enabling-drug-discovery-developmenthttps://www.modernatx.com/mrna-technology/mrna-platform-enabling-drug-discovery-development
Dr. David Martin joins us to expose the corruption of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the truth about Klaus Scwab’s “Great Reset” and what’s in the COVID-19 vaccines.
Learn More About Dr. David Martin and his research today at:
www.DavidMartin.World
The models that the said that 2.2 million Americans would die from COVID-19 were false - https://timetofreeamerica.com/the-models/#scroll-content
The PCR tests are falsely calibrated -
DEFINITION - Kary Banks Mullis was an American biochemist. In recognition of his invention of the polymerase chain reaction technique, he shared the 1993 Nobel Prize in Chemistry with Michael Smith and was awarded the Japan Prize in the same year
Coronavirus was patented transmissible to humans by the Centers for Disease Control 2003
BREAKING!!! Dr. Fauci Funded 60 Projects at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and All Were in Conjunction with the Chinese Military New revelations have come out about Anthony Fauci, the mad medic, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the Chief Medical Advisor to the President. This time from Australia. https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/breaking-dr-fauci-funded-60-projects-wuhan-institute-virology-conjunction-chinese-military/?fbclid=IwAR0V8CgssaELtr0WyZKIcGZ3cbrn7kkGuARLr_68Ym5nkngzepv_etn7glA
The 100% Effective & Affordable COVID-19 Treatments & Therapies:
www.VladimirZelenkoMD.com/ - 7,000 COVID-19 Patients (3 Deaths)
www.Sherwood.TV - 9,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.MeehanMD.com - 3,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.OneCrossHealth.com - 1,500 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com
www.AmericasFrontLineDoctors.org
www.BudesonideWorks.com - Doctor Richard Bartlett
www.MyFreeDoctor.com
4th Industrial Revolution / Transhumanism
Read the Dr. Fauci Dosier - https://timetofreeamerica.com/fauci/#scroll-content
Read the Dr. Fauci Dossier - https://timetofreeamerica.com/wp-content/uploads/The-FauciCOVID-19-Dossier.pdf
The Truth About the RNA-Modifying Software of Life Technology - https://www.modernatx.com/mrna-technology/mrna-platform-enabling-drug-discovery-developmenthttps://www.modernatx.com/mrna-technology/mrna-platform-enabling-drug-discovery-development
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