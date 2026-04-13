Bitcoin, War and Iran! Stefan Molyneux Interviewed

Brandon Gentile from The Bitcoin Way interviews Stefan Molyneux. Stefan confronts societal censorship, exposes how fiat currency fuels conflict, and examines how parenting shapes our submission to authority. They explore Bitcoin as a vital tool for reclaiming individual freedom and unpack the pressing geopolitical tensions around Iran. Molyneux stresses the need to challenge destructive narratives.





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