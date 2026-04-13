Bitcoin, War and Iran! Stefan Molyneux Interviewed

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Brandon Gentile from The Bitcoin Way interviews Stefan Molyneux. Stefan confronts societal censorship, exposes how fiat currency fuels conflict, and examines how parenting shapes our submission to authority. They explore Bitcoin as a vital tool for reclaiming individual freedom and unpack the pressing geopolitical tensions around Iran. Molyneux stresses the need to challenge destructive narratives.
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0:00:00The Erasure of Voices
0:03:13The Great War and Its Consequences
0:08:03The Emergence of Bitcoin
0:10:32A Modern Dark Age?
0:14:08The State of Knowledge and Power
0:21:05The Polarizing Nature of Ideas
0:30:44Parenting and Political Power
0:39:34Education and the State
0:45:30Bitcoin and Triage Mode
0:46:15The Shift to Podcasting
0:48:58The Challenge of Educating the Masses
0:56:16The Future of War and Technology
1:04:58The Fork in the Road
1:06:54The Battle of Ideas
1:13:30The Role of Bitcoin in Global Politics
1:19:44The Nature of Modern Warfare
1:24:41Closing Thoughts and Future Plans