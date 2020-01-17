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History Lesson in 33 Seconds: Who Killed Abraham Lincoln?
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101 views • January 17, 2020
Princeton University history major Kay Griggs answers the question, "Who killed Lincoln"?
John Wilkes Booth was the Masonic SPAWN patsy sacrifice, but he's like the Lee Harvey Oswald of 1865 version.
• Abraham Lincoln = 33 (Septenary)
• Assassination of Abraham Lincoln = 304 (English Ordinal)
• John Wilkes Booth = 711 (Satanic)
- [711 is the "Killing by the Numbers" in the Primes gematria cipher]
- [711 is the "World Domination" in the Satanic gematria cipher]
- [711 is the "Double Headed Eagle" in the Satanic gematria cipher]
- [711 is the "Masonic Headlines" in the Satanic gematria cipher]
• John W. Booth = 2032 (Squares)
- [232 is the "Central Banking System" number in the most pure English Ordinal gematria cipher]
• John Booth = 44 (Full Reduction)
- [44 is the "Kill" number in the most pure English Ordinal cipher]
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
See more at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/
#Gematria
John Wilkes Booth was the Masonic SPAWN patsy sacrifice, but he's like the Lee Harvey Oswald of 1865 version.
• Abraham Lincoln = 33 (Septenary)
• Assassination of Abraham Lincoln = 304 (English Ordinal)
• John Wilkes Booth = 711 (Satanic)
- [711 is the "Killing by the Numbers" in the Primes gematria cipher]
- [711 is the "World Domination" in the Satanic gematria cipher]
- [711 is the "Double Headed Eagle" in the Satanic gematria cipher]
- [711 is the "Masonic Headlines" in the Satanic gematria cipher]
• John W. Booth = 2032 (Squares)
- [232 is the "Central Banking System" number in the most pure English Ordinal gematria cipher]
• John Booth = 44 (Full Reduction)
- [44 is the "Kill" number in the most pure English Ordinal cipher]
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
See more at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/
#Gematria
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