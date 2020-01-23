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Infowars Reporter Owen Shroyer Arrested For Silent Protest
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15 views • January 23, 2020
The Alex Jones Show
January 23 2020
Owen Arrested in Capital for silent protest.
InfowarsFan's comment:
At only 38 seconds into the video you can clearly see how fast this institutionnal marxist entitled worthless fucking piece of shit loses his cool when Savanah Hernandez brings up the FACT that anti-Trump protestors can pretty much do whatever the fuck they want all day long everywhere in the halls of government but populists either get their asses thrown out or arrested. What the fuck man ! I sure hope all of you unamerican brainless fucks lose your jobs; assholes !
Support the InfoWar, visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
January 23 2020
Owen Arrested in Capital for silent protest.
InfowarsFan's comment:
At only 38 seconds into the video you can clearly see how fast this institutionnal marxist entitled worthless fucking piece of shit loses his cool when Savanah Hernandez brings up the FACT that anti-Trump protestors can pretty much do whatever the fuck they want all day long everywhere in the halls of government but populists either get their asses thrown out or arrested. What the fuck man ! I sure hope all of you unamerican brainless fucks lose your jobs; assholes !
Support the InfoWar, visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
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