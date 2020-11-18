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PFIZER COVID VACCINE FRENZY
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174 views • November 18, 2020
PFIZER COVID VACCINE FRENZY
Pfizer broke big news this week, that their #Covid19 Vaccine has proven 90% effective in trials. While all major news outlets are in a frenzy, Del has found some shocking information in the fine print.
Pfizer broke big news this week, that their #Covid19 Vaccine has proven 90% effective in trials. While all major news outlets are in a frenzy, Del has found some shocking information in the fine print.
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