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HEADS UP! VAXXED Delta Pilot DIES IN-FLIGHT, Emergency Landing Required -- BREAKING
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90 views • October 11, 2021
Partial Description from WhotheFoxhat
Here we go. BREAKING! Multiple sources have reported a Vaxxed Delta
Airlines pilot died IN-FLIGHT, shortly after receiving a second dose of
the "Covid vaccine".
Here we go. BREAKING! Multiple sources have reported a Vaxxed Delta
Airlines pilot died IN-FLIGHT, shortly after receiving a second dose of
the "Covid vaccine".
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