THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [3 of 3] Monday 7/24/23 • News, Calls, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

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GLOBALISTS PUSHING DIGITAL ID TO USE THE INTERNETSen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) floated a similar plan years ago
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