Russophobia. History of Hate





‘The stronger Russia is, the stronger Russophobia is in the West’ - says the Swiss journalist and political scientist, Guy Mettan. He is one of the few whose opinion differs from the majority, which maintains that there is no such thing as Russophobia.





Mettan conducted historical research for his book ‘Creating Russophobia’ in 2017, that was, even before the special operation and the resulting passionate heat around the world. The journalist believes Russophobia began centuries ago. In Europe Russia was seen as a barbaric country, a weak and unstable state, incomprehensible to ‘civilised’ man.





RT Documentary’s new film Russophobia. History of Hate reveals how Russians have often been despised since the Church Schism, to the present day. Watch now!