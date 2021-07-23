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ARIZONA FORENSIC AUDIT UPDATE WITH KELLI WARD, VC PAM KIRBY AND OAN (CALLS TO DECERTIFY ELECTION) 7/23/21
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462 views • July 23, 2021
ARIZONA FORENSIC AUDIT UPDATE WITH KELLI WARD, VC PAM KIRBY AND OAN 7/23/21
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ARIZONA FORENSIC AUDIT UPDATE WITH AZGOP CHAIRWOMAN DR. KELLI WARD, JULY 21, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/O4eUYV372pHo/
ARIZONA AUDIT UPDATE (ARIZONA SENATE CALLS TO DECERTIFY ELECTION)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dbEjZwlzwPdp/
ARIZONA FORENSIC AUDIT UPDATE WITH AZGOP FIRST VICE CHAIR PAM KIRBY, JULY 22, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/x1Vf3ByIeCmk/
Arizona state senators are calling to decertify the election after a large number of discrepancies and irregularities were found in the Maricopa audit.
The media is desperately attempting to bury and twist crucial points made by the Arizona Audit Team to the State Senate! Why are they so intent on hiding how your elections work? What are they so afraid of? And why are they giving Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs a free pass as she ignores her duty to ensure that our elections are secure? Despicable.
AUDIT UPDATES:
July 21, 2021 11:00PM PT https://t.me/wendyrogersaz/473
"Decertify them all!" ~ AZ Senator Wendy Rogers https://www.westernjournal.com/controversial-pennsylvania-voting-machines-just-got-decertified/
AZ Senator Wendy Rogers Warns of Constitutional Crisis Over Fraud in 2020 Election https://www.trunews.com/stream/az-senator-wendy-rogers-warns-of-constitutional-crisis-over-fraud-in-2020-election
July 21, 2021 7:45PM PT
Thank you, President Trump!" ~ AZ Senator Kelly Townsend https://twitter.com/AZKellyT/status/1416226642058354704
July 21, 2021 2:32PM PT https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/1185
- List of Jan 6 political prisoners unlawfully held. Pray and let's get them freed! https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/u/0/d/1twbUfHHQTfuRIqnGcu39yOsAo3SFCQnZ8Q6SwGd0-e0/htmlview
July 21, 2021 2:28PM PT https://twitter.com/AuditWarRoom/status/1417959618240663553
10th Amendment: The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.
"Katie Hobbs removed AZ from the interstate compact and put us into the ERIC system, a non-profit group that provides info sharing re duplicate registrations.... " ~ Senator Kelly Townsend https://twitter.com/AZKellyT/status/1417603157362835458
Senator Kelly Townsend's interview July 20, 2021 https://rumble.com/vk5led-the-real-story-oan-double-voting-in-az-with-sen.-kelly-townsend.html
Mike Lindell Offers $5 Million Reward to Any Cyber Expert Who Can Prove His Voter Fraud Data Invalid at Cyber Symposium August 10-12, 2021 https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/mike-lindell-offers-5-million-reward-cyber-expert-can-prove-voter-fraud-data-invalid/ "Mike Lindell is a patriot." ~ AZ Senator Wendy Rogers https://twitter.com/WendyRogersAZ/status/1417952244000083970
2020 Election and Arizona Audit with Inventor and Election Expert Jovan Pulitzer https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/tgps-jim-joe-hoft-join-jovan-pulitzer-inventor-election-expert-2020-election-arizona-audit/
REVEALED: Elections Official Who DEMANDED Pens Before Election And Sharpies On Election Day Donated to Mark Kelly https://nationalfile.com/maricopa-official-who-demanded-republicans-use-sharpies-on-election-day-donated-to-mark-kelly-campaign/
Professor David Clements Discusses National Audit Plan for All 50 States https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/tgps-jim-joe-hoft-join-professor-david-clements-national-audit-plan-50-states/
Elections Attorney David Shestokas: State Legislatures Have Plenary Power Over Elections – House & Senate May Decertify With Joint Resolution https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/elections-attorney-david-shestokas-state-legislatures-plenary-power-elections-house-senate-may-decertify-joint-resolution/
Audit Numbers Justify Decertification https://oann.com/ariz-state-sen-rogers-says-audit-numbers-justify-decertification/
Source, Republican Party of Arizona https://youtu.be/xy9wGSI
- - - - - -
ARIZONA FORENSIC AUDIT UPDATE WITH AZGOP CHAIRWOMAN DR. KELLI WARD, JULY 21, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/O4eUYV372pHo/
ARIZONA AUDIT UPDATE (ARIZONA SENATE CALLS TO DECERTIFY ELECTION)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dbEjZwlzwPdp/
ARIZONA FORENSIC AUDIT UPDATE WITH AZGOP FIRST VICE CHAIR PAM KIRBY, JULY 22, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/x1Vf3ByIeCmk/
Arizona state senators are calling to decertify the election after a large number of discrepancies and irregularities were found in the Maricopa audit.
The media is desperately attempting to bury and twist crucial points made by the Arizona Audit Team to the State Senate! Why are they so intent on hiding how your elections work? What are they so afraid of? And why are they giving Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs a free pass as she ignores her duty to ensure that our elections are secure? Despicable.
AUDIT UPDATES:
July 21, 2021 11:00PM PT https://t.me/wendyrogersaz/473
"Decertify them all!" ~ AZ Senator Wendy Rogers https://www.westernjournal.com/controversial-pennsylvania-voting-machines-just-got-decertified/
AZ Senator Wendy Rogers Warns of Constitutional Crisis Over Fraud in 2020 Election https://www.trunews.com/stream/az-senator-wendy-rogers-warns-of-constitutional-crisis-over-fraud-in-2020-election
July 21, 2021 7:45PM PT
Thank you, President Trump!" ~ AZ Senator Kelly Townsend https://twitter.com/AZKellyT/status/1416226642058354704
July 21, 2021 2:32PM PT https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/1185
- List of Jan 6 political prisoners unlawfully held. Pray and let's get them freed! https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/u/0/d/1twbUfHHQTfuRIqnGcu39yOsAo3SFCQnZ8Q6SwGd0-e0/htmlview
July 21, 2021 2:28PM PT https://twitter.com/AuditWarRoom/status/1417959618240663553
10th Amendment: The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.
"Katie Hobbs removed AZ from the interstate compact and put us into the ERIC system, a non-profit group that provides info sharing re duplicate registrations.... " ~ Senator Kelly Townsend https://twitter.com/AZKellyT/status/1417603157362835458
Senator Kelly Townsend's interview July 20, 2021 https://rumble.com/vk5led-the-real-story-oan-double-voting-in-az-with-sen.-kelly-townsend.html
Mike Lindell Offers $5 Million Reward to Any Cyber Expert Who Can Prove His Voter Fraud Data Invalid at Cyber Symposium August 10-12, 2021 https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/mike-lindell-offers-5-million-reward-cyber-expert-can-prove-voter-fraud-data-invalid/ "Mike Lindell is a patriot." ~ AZ Senator Wendy Rogers https://twitter.com/WendyRogersAZ/status/1417952244000083970
2020 Election and Arizona Audit with Inventor and Election Expert Jovan Pulitzer https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/tgps-jim-joe-hoft-join-jovan-pulitzer-inventor-election-expert-2020-election-arizona-audit/
REVEALED: Elections Official Who DEMANDED Pens Before Election And Sharpies On Election Day Donated to Mark Kelly https://nationalfile.com/maricopa-official-who-demanded-republicans-use-sharpies-on-election-day-donated-to-mark-kelly-campaign/
Professor David Clements Discusses National Audit Plan for All 50 States https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/tgps-jim-joe-hoft-join-professor-david-clements-national-audit-plan-50-states/
Elections Attorney David Shestokas: State Legislatures Have Plenary Power Over Elections – House & Senate May Decertify With Joint Resolution https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/elections-attorney-david-shestokas-state-legislatures-plenary-power-elections-house-senate-may-decertify-joint-resolution/
Audit Numbers Justify Decertification https://oann.com/ariz-state-sen-rogers-says-audit-numbers-justify-decertification/
Source, Republican Party of Arizona https://youtu.be/xy9wGSI
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