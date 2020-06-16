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Bubble Economy? Lunatic Ideas To Get Govt Permission To Open
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34 views • June 16, 2020
Restaurants & gyms try “cone of shame” to get their political masters to allow them to open — partially. From Vonnegut’s “Harrison Bergeron” to a silly “Flaming Lips” concert with band and audience contained in individual plastic bubbles. Then, the insanity of air travel rules
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
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For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
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