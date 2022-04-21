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Weaponizing Political Power To CRUSH our Enemies
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121 views • April 21, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
NO MORE TIMID REPUBLICANS! Wednesday on the Stew Peters Show, Stew exposes the weak side of the Republican party, and blasts the politicians who are too scared to do their best for America because “the Democrats are too mean”!
These Politicians are forgetting what they were voted in to do! Let’s remind them!
Watch this full segment now at StewPeters.com!
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11qlf8-weaponizing-political-power-to-crush-our-enemies.html
NO MORE TIMID REPUBLICANS! Wednesday on the Stew Peters Show, Stew exposes the weak side of the Republican party, and blasts the politicians who are too scared to do their best for America because “the Democrats are too mean”!
These Politicians are forgetting what they were voted in to do! Let’s remind them!
Watch this full segment now at StewPeters.com!
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11qlf8-weaponizing-political-power-to-crush-our-enemies.html
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