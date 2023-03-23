3/23/23 Amplified Healing, C60 Evo, Super Seeds, Plasma Energy W/Patty Greer #MadeInHisImage - YAFTV

3/23/23 Today's video w/Patty Greer discusses C60 Evo and Healing Energy technologies that Cartel Babylon wants to hide for Human health and Food Production. As Humanity Awakens, We, The People, have the opportunity to claim Sovereignty over our Health and embrace the New Way Forward for Health Freedom and Longevity that Cartel Babylon wants to steal from Humanity...

Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.

PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!

Here are the links for today’s video:

Patty Greer - The Last Card on SGT Report:

https://rumble.com/v2af65c-the-last-card-patty-greer.html

You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!

YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

For ALL Viewers,10% discount: LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV

To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

PayPal: [email protected]

Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ

Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV

https://franksocial.com/tabs/userprofile/YAFTV

https://ugetube.com/@youarefreetv

Embrace Your Health Freedom from Cartel Babylon! WE ARE FREE !!