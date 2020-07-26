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Rediscovering Youth through Stem Cells & a Holistic Lifestyle
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69 views • July 26, 2020
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In this exclusive interview, Dr. Group interviews Dr. Patana, a world-famous stem cell researcher whose research focus is on incorporating stem cells into a holistic lifestyle to improve his patient's youthfulness and overall quality of life. Would you believe that Dr. Patana is only in his 60's?? He tests his revolutionary stem cell practices on himself before ever trying them on his patients.
Learn more about Dr. Patana ➤➤ http://www.smedicalclinic.com/?team=d...
Subscribe to learn more ➤➤ http://ghc.us/sub-yt
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
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Meet Dr. Group ➤➤ http://www.drgroup.com
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Connect with Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤ http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
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The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#drgroup
#naturopathy
#stemcells
#drpatana
____________
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Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
In this exclusive interview, Dr. Group interviews Dr. Patana, a world-famous stem cell researcher whose research focus is on incorporating stem cells into a holistic lifestyle to improve his patient's youthfulness and overall quality of life. Would you believe that Dr. Patana is only in his 60's?? He tests his revolutionary stem cell practices on himself before ever trying them on his patients.
Learn more about Dr. Patana ➤➤ http://www.smedicalclinic.com/?team=d...
Subscribe to learn more ➤➤ http://ghc.us/sub-yt
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
-------
Meet Dr. Group ➤➤ http://www.drgroup.com
-------
Connect with Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤ http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
-------
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#drgroup
#naturopathy
#stemcells
#drpatana
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
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