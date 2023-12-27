Aerial Artistry - Lake Ice 2023-12-23

We have almost zero snow on the ground on December 23, 2023 in central Alberta... we are about 7 hours straight North of Montana and we usually have a lot of snow by now. Here is a clip of the drone zooming over the frozen lake.
