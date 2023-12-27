Aerial Artistry - Lake Ice 2023-12-23

We have almost zero snow on the ground on December 23, 2023 in central Alberta... we are about 7 hours straight North of Montana and we usually have a lot of snow by now. Here is a clip of the drone zooming over the frozen lake.

If you like the video and want to see more, please LIKE, FOLLOW, or SUBSCRIBE wherever you watch us. Comment below if you would like to see more video from the lake during the winter!



Message us on Facebook or sign up on our website to request a full video of your next adventure... www.AerialArtistry.CA

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AerialArtistryCA/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aerialartistryca/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/AerialArtistryCA

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/aerialartistryca

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@aerialartistryca

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.ca/AerialArtistryCA

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aerialartistryca





Music: Bensound.com/royalty-free-music

License code: Y8QHHNZBOS0RA35X